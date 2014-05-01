Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Investec Private Bank (UK & Europe) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Investec Private Bank (UK & Europe)"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Investec Private Bank (UK & Europe)" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Key Highlights

Investec Private Bank (UK & Europe) (Investec UK&E) is the private banking and wealth management arm of Investec Plc. in the UK. Investec Plc is a leading bank and asset manager offering a range of financial services in the UK, South Africa, Australia, and other European countries. Investec UK&E offers a range of private banking and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence), wealthy families and corporate clients. Key service offerings of the company include wealth and investment, private banking services for professionals and corporate clients, property finance, and asset management advisory services. Additionally, the company offers transactional banking, lending, deposits, investments advisory services to its clientele. The company had assets under management (AuM) of GBP26.95 billion as on February 28, 2014. It had historical AuM figures of GBP24.73 billion as on March 31, 2013, which stood at GBP20.97 billion as on March 31, 2012, GBP14.85 billion, as on March 31, 2011, and GBP15.09 billion as on December 31, 2010. The company has a presence in the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, and Guernsey. Investec UK&E is headquartered in London, UK.



Companies Mentioned



Investec Private Bank (UK & Europe)



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