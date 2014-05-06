Investhansa Offers Its Online Directory to Facilitate the Search of Financial Products

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Financial products as well as their derivatives are among the most widely used instruments across the world. The portfolio of such products includes a vast number of options to choose from. Each and every country offers similar as well as distinctive options to the investors. With a vast range of options available it does become really difficult for people to choose the best option for them. The entire thing depends on the profitability as well as risk factors. This is the reason why people are recommended to invest in safer options and consult the right agencies or individuals. With so much happening in this domain it does become difficult for people to know everything. Mostly international or local investors wish to have a single portal offering them information about the financial products as well as the legitimate service providers.



One such initiative taken by Investhansa offers the visitors and option to know about financial products offered in numerous countries across the world. The site offers information to increase the knowledge as well as wealth of the visitor with respect to financial products. It also lists information about FOREX, FOREX Brokers, managed Forex, Trading strategies, future and options brokers, trading system review, etc. Depending on the country a person is searching, they can locate it on the map and get all the required information at a single place. The homepage of the website presents a world map where it becomes easier for people to click on their respective searched areas and zoom in to know more.



It also lists down some popular countries at the bottom of the page so that people can directly click on them and visit all the information related to that particular country. Navigation has been kept quite simple and clear which facilitates a smoother search for visitors on the website. They also offer details such as the ways different investors manages account or even the preferred trading systems. In case people have more queries or wish to offer their suggestions, then they can use the Suggest page and submit their desired suggestions. The webmasters would make sure that these queries are addressed and the appropriate changes are implemented. Moreover, if people have specific terms to search of, or wish to know details about a particular topic they can use the advanced search box which has been featured at top of the website.



The idea is to offer news, reviews and all kinds of information from the financial world. They extend to help the investors make investments in a manner that they both save time and money.



About Investhansa

Investhansa is an online directory which features information about financial products as well as information about service providers from the industry. The site also features reviews and news from the relevant areas to keep the visitors updated with the financial world.



For Media Contact:

Company: Investhansa

Website: http://www.investhansa.net