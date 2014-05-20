Investigating the Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract Benefits Compared to Synthetic Replacements for Best Results

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- After being featured in popular heath talk shows and expert reviews, Garcinia Cambogia Extract weight loss supplements have earned a reputation of being one of the best weight loss aids out there in the market at the present time. And many other online garcinia cambogia extract reviews from average users also testify its effectiveness as a weight loss supplement.



This positive approval of the supplement has caused a surge of Garcinia Cambogia Extract products in the market. Therefore, to cash in on the fame many companies have begun producing Garcinia Cambogia Extract products that are regrettably not of the same high standard that is required for maximum weight loss benefits. For the users and buyers it is imperative that they remember that not all the products being produced under the banner of Garcinia Cambogia Extract have what it takes to be effective. With 60% of Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) Pure Garcinia Cambogia Premium 1600mg XL is unarguably the heavy weight champion of Garcinia Cambogia Extract weight loss supplement available on Amazon.



Research is proving the Synthetic Replacements of Garcinia Cambogia Extract are not yielding the same weight loss effects as garcinia cambogia extract pure supplements such as the BioGanix Pure Garcinia Cambogia Premium 1600. After comparison with some of the other highly advertised garcinia cambogia extract capsules BioGanix Pure Garcinia Cambogia Premium have come out on top. The supplement has been made under the highest standard of manufacturing to ensure high quality and effectiveness. Experts have advised that it is extremely important to choose a product that has the ideal levels of HCA. Pure Garcinia Cambogia Premium is one such product that contains pure natural Garcinia Cambogia with 60% of HCA which is the optimal level of Hydroxycitric Acid needed to achieve the best weight loss results when combined with regular exercise and a healthy diet.



The HCA in the extract blocks the enzymes that convert unused energy into fatty deposits thus preventing the formation of these fatty deposits. This prompts the body to burn the stored fat cells for energy. Pure Garcinia Cambogia extract is a well-known appetite suppressant which reduces the urge to consume calories, and it works by increasing Serotonin levels which reduces cravings thus reducing calorie intake by 25%. It also promotes better mood and sleep.



About BioGanix

BioGanix is a producer of natural, healthy and safe Pure Garcinia Cambogia extract 60 hca fitness supplements. BioGanix Bioganix Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract Premium 1600mg XL is currently on offer for an exclusive reduced price for a limited time only. People must hurry and avail the offer on: http://www.amazon.com/BioGanixTM-Organic-Extract-Premium-Capsules/dp/B00HKFFKM6



To learn more about BioGanix visit their website: http://bioganix.com



Media Contact:



BioGanix

10685-B Hazelhurst Dr. # 15634

Houston, TX 77043

http://facebook.com/bioganix