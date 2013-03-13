Investigation Alert: Family Dollar Stores, Inc. (NYSE:FDO) Long Term Investors Should Act

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long term investors in shares of Family Dollar Stores, Inc. (NYSE:FDO) was announced concerning whether certain directors and officers of Family Dollar Stores, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements made between October 3, 2012 and January 2, 2013



Investors who are current long term stockholders in Family Dollar Stores, Inc. (NYSE:FDO) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Family Dollar Stores, Inc. (NYSE:FDO) stocks follows a lawsuit against Family Dollar Stores, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Family Dollar Stores, Inc. (NYSE:FDO) stocks concerns whether certain Family Dollar Stores officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina the plaintiff alleges that Family Dollar Stores, Inc. violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding Family Dollar’s then-present sales demand, profitability and financial results for the first quarter of 2013, ended November 24, 2012, and for December 2012.



On October 3, 2012, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. reported sales and earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended August 25, 2012. The plaintiff claims that as a result of defendants’ statements, Family Dollar’s stock traded at artificially inflated prices between October 3, 2012 and January 2, 2013, reaching a high of $71.20 per share by November 30, 2012.



Then on January 3, 2013, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. reported its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2013 ended November 24, 2012. . Among other things, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. revised its EPS guidance for the 53 week year ending on August 31, 2013. Family Dollar Stores, Inc said that the Company now expects that diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2013 will be between $3.95 and $4.20



Shares of Family Dollar Stores, Inc. (NYSE:FDO) declined from $64.04 per share on Jan. 2, 2013, to $55.74 per share on Jan. 3, 2013.



On March 12, 2013, NYSE:FDO shares closed at $55.58 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High.



