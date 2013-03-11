Investigation Alert: Investors in Maxwell Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:MXWL) should act

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- A substantial stock drop prompted an investigation on behalf of investors of Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) shares concerning whether Maxwell Technologies Inc. and certain of its directors and officers potentially violated Federal Securities Laws in connection certain financial statements made between April 28, 2011 and March 7, 2013.



Investors who purchased shares of Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) concerning whether a series of statements by Maxwell Technologies Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $101.31 million in 2009 to $157.31 million in 2011 and that its Net Loss of $22.91 million in 2009 turned into a Net Income of $0.85 million in 2011.



Shares of Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) grew from $4.68 per share in Jan. 2009 to as high $20.91 per share in Jan. 2012.



For the first three quarters in 2012 Maxwell Technologies Inc. reported combined nine months Total Revenue of $124.00 million with $8.56 million nine months Net Income.



Shares of Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) declined from over $20 per share to as low as $6.18 in November 2012.



Since then NASDAQ:MXWL shares climbed to almost $11 per share in early February 2013.



Then on March 7, 2013, Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) announced that on March 1, 2013, the audit committee of its board of directors concluded that the previously issued financial statements contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011, and all unaudited quarterly reports on Form 10-Q in 2011 and 2012, as well its selected financial data for the related periods, should no longer be relied upon because of errors in those financial statements.



Shares of Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) declined from $9.10 on March 7, 2103, to as low as $7.93 per share on March 8, 2013.



