Investigation Alert: Long-Term Investor in Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) Should Act

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) was announced concerning whether certain Parker Drilling officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Parker Drilling officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Parker Drilling Company reported that its annual Total Revenue fell from $829.84 million in 2008 to $686.65 million in 2011 and that its Net Income of $22.73 million in 2008 declined to a Net Loss of $50.45 million in 2011.



Shares of Parker Drilling Company closed on March 11, 2013, at $4.82 per share.



