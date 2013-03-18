Investigation Alert: NASDAQ:ISRG Long-Term Investor Should Contact Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in NASDAQ:ISRG shares was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain of Intuitive Surgical directors and officers in connection certain financial statements.



If you are a current long-term investor in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Intuitive Surgical officers and directors caused damage to the company and its shareholders by potentially failing to implement adequate internal controls.



In 2010 an investor filed a lawsuit against Intuitive Surgical, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The Plaintiff alleges that Intuitive Surgical Inc. inflated its share price and that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and others violated Federal Securities Laws by issuing between February 01, 2008 and January 07, 2009 a series of allegedly false and misleading statements and omissions of material facts regarding the then-existing and even the potential market for the da Vinci robot, the robotic surgical device that is Intuitive’s key product.



On March 13, 2013, after the market closed, Intuitive Surgical, Inc commented on Medical Device Reporting practices. Medical Device Reports can be found in the FDA's MAUDE database, which is updated by FDA regularly. Intuitive Surgical, Inc said that in In September 2012, revised its Medical Device Reports practices, resulting in increased reports of device malfunction Medical Device Reports, the vast majority of which were related to instruments and not to systems.

Then on March 14, 2013, the president of the American Congress of OB/GYN (ACOG) commented about robotic surgery.



Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) declined from $516.885 on March 14, 2013, to a closed of $459.44 per share on March 15, 2013.



Those who are current long-term investors in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com