Investigation Alert: NASDAQ:OPTR Investors Should Act on Potential Takeover of Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

On February 27, 2013, the Board of Directors of Optimer Pharmaceuticals announced that it has commenced a process to explore a full range of strategic alternatives.



NASDAQ:OPTR shares jumped from $1.072 on Feb. 26, 2013 to $12.13 per share on Feb. 27, 2013.



Then on May 13, 2013, a media report stated that AstraZeneca plc and Cubist Pharmaceuticals reportedly made first round bids for Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Shares of Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc jumped from $13.415 on May 13, 2013, to $14.70 on May 14, 2013.



Then on May 15, 2013, another media report cited two people familiar with the matter that said that Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc offered last summer to buy Optimer Pharmaceuticals for $20 per share before Optimer Pharmaceuticals Inc made the announcement in Feb. 2013. Optimer Pharmaceuticals reportedly rejected the offer back in 2012.



NASDAQ:OPTR shares jumped from $14.40 to $16.35 per share on May 16, 2013.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:OPTR shares at $25.00 per share, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the Optimer Pharmaceuticals Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Shares of Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. closed on May 17, 2013, at $14.97 per share.



