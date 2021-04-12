Investigation Announced for Long-Term Investors in NASDAQ:LOPE Shares over Possible Wrongdoing at Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Grand Canyon Education, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Grand Canyon Education directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Phoenix, AZ based Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services in the United States. On September 9, 2019, a known short seller published a report examining Grand Canyon's financials and concluding that the Company "is stuffing GCU with expenses to inflate its own profitability and as a result bankrupting GCU."



On November 6, 2019, Grand Canyon Education, Inc announced that it had received a letter from the U.S. Department of Education ("DOE") denying its application for designation of GCU as a non-profit. That denial was based on the DOE's finding that GCU was Grand Canyon's "captive client" and GCU "is not the entity actually operating [GCU]" (emphasis in the original).



On January 28, 2020, a report was published entitled "The Educational Enron" wherein a series of alarming red flags about Grand Canyon Education, Inc ("GCU") were detailed. Specifically, the report stated that "GCU has become a vehicle for the LOPE executives to commit securities fraud and obfuscate the true financials of Grand Canyon Education." The report further stated, "LOPE is in clear violation of SEC rule 10b-5 as they use the private university to dump expenses and liabilities, while receiving a disproportionate amount of revenue at inflated margins in order to artificially inflate the stock price."



On May 12, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claimed that between January 5, 2018, and January 27, 2020, the Defendants inflated Grand Canyon's financial results by using GCU as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon was able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, that the Defendants repeatedly made false and misleading statements to investors describing GCU as a "non-profit" and "independent" institution and misstating Grand Canyon's role as a third-party provider of education services, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Grand Canyon's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between January 5, 2018, and January 27, 2020.



On October 20, 2020, an amended complaint was filed.



