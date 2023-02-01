Investigation Announced for Investors in NASDAQ: KNBE Shares over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by KnowBe4, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2023 -- KnowBe4, Inc is under investigation over possible violations of securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by KnowBe4, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Clearwater, FL based KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform.



On October 12, 2022, KnowBe4, Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.6 billion on an equity value basis.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, KnowBe4 stockholders will receive $24.90 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction.

KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman is set to gain over $110 million from the sale of Clearwater-based cybersecurity company KnowBe4, Inc.



Those who are current investors in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.