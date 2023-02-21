Investigation Announced for Investors Who Lost Money with N-Able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at N-able, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain N-able, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Burlington, MA based N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.



N-able, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $302.87 million in 2020 to $346.45 million in 2021, and that its Net Loss of $7.15 million in 2021 turned to $0.113 million in 2020.



Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL) closed on February 17, 2023 at $10.13 per share.



