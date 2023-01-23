Investigation Announced for Investors Who Lost Money with Shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS)

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) shares over potential securities laws violations by Pardes Biosciences, Inc. f.k.a FS Development Corp. IIin connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Pardes Biosciences, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Carlsbad, CA based Pardes Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease.



On December 23, 2021, Pardes Biosciences, Inc. entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire FS Development Corp. II (NasdaqCM:FSII) from FS Development Holdings II, LLC, Daniel Dubin, Owen Hughes, Deepa Pakianathan, and others for approximately $320 million in a reverse merger transaction on June 29, 2021.



Shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) declined to as low as $0.75 per share on November 29, 2022.



On January 19, 2023, NASDAQ: PRDS shares closed at $1.76 per share.



