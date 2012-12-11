Investigation for Groupon Inc Investors Who Purchased NASDAQ:GRPN Between May to Nov 2012

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), who purchased any of their NASDAQ:GRPN shares between May 2012 and November 2012, over potential securities laws violations by Groupon Inc was announced.



If you purchased shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) between, May 2012 and November 2012 you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) concerning whether a series of statements by Groupon Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Groupon Inc reported that its annual Revenue rose from $312.94 million in 2010 to over $1.61 billion in 2011 and its Net Loss declined from $389.64 million to $279.49 million in 2011.



On Nov. 8, 2012, Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) reported its third quarter 2012 results. Among other things, Groupon Inc reported that its third quarter Revenue rose from $430.16 million in 2011 to $568.55 million in 2012 and its third quarter Net Loss declined from $10.57 million in 2011 to $1.65 million in 2012.



Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) declined from as high as $13.05 per share in May 2012 to as low as $2.63 per share on Nov. 13, 2012.



Those who purchased shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) between, May 2012 and November 2012 have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



