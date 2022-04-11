Investigation for Investors in NYSE:RBLX Shares over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Certain Directors of Roblox Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2022 -- Certain directors of Roblox Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



San Mateo, CA based Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. Roblox Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $923.88 million in 2020 to over $1.91 billion in 2021, and that its net Loss increased from $253.25 million in 2020 to $491.65 million in 2021.



On February 3, 2022, market analyst The Bear Cave published a report regarding Roblox entitled "Problems at Roblox (RBLX)".



Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) declined from $141.60 per share on November 22, 2021, to as low as $41.15 per share on March 7, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



