Investigation for Long Term Investors in NYSE:XOM over Potential Wrongdoing at Exxon Mobil Corporation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2021 -- Certain directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) shares, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: XOM stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Exxon Mobil Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: XOM stocks, concerns whether certain Exxon Mobil directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that Exxon forced its employees to use unrealistic assumptions regarding the timelines for well drilling in the Permian Basin, that the foregoing assumptions served to artificially inflate the value of the Company's well operations in the Permian Basin, that the foregoing conduct, when revealed, subjected Exxon to a heightened risk of regulatory investigation and oversight, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) have certain options



