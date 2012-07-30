Investigation for Pre 2009 Long-Term Investors in Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) Shares

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors, including but not limited to those who purchased shares of Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) as early as 2009 or earlier, over potential securities laws violations by Apollo Group Inc in connection with certain statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain officers and directors of Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) breached their fiduciary duties owed to stockholders of NASDAQ:APOL shares in connection with certain financial statements.



Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) reported that its Total Revenue increased from $3.13billion for the 12months period that ended on Aug. 31, 2008, to $4.73billion for the 12months period that ended on August 31, 2011 and its Net Income rose over the respective time periods rose from $476.52million to $572.43million.



However, shares of Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) fell from almost $90 per share in January 2009 to as low as $26.83 per share on July 26, 2012.



On July 27, 2012, NASDAQ:APOL shares closed at 28.39 per share, less than 50% of its current 52week High of $58.29 per share.



