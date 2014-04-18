Recently published research from CRI, "Investigation Report on China Esomeprazole Market, 2009-2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Description
Digestive system disease is one of the most frequently occurring diseases. According to statistics from WHO, there are at least 250 million people worldwide suffering from digestive system diseases, especially canker.
Inhibition of gastric acid secretion is the key treatment method for peptic ulcer, duodenal ulcer and gastroesophageal reflux disease. The H+ / K+ ATPase in gastric parietal cells can reduce gastric acid secretion. By inhibiting the functioning of this transporter, the drug prevents formation of gastric acid.
The international drug market is always enthusiastic about anti-ulcer drug development. It is very easy for products launched in the market to become bestsellers. Esomeprazole is an outstanding example. Total sales revenue of Nexium (trade name of esomeprazole produced by Astra Zeneca) is over tens of billions dollars, making it one of the most important products from Astra Zeneca. Esomeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor that appeared on the market in 2000. It is popular in the market because of high bioavailability, effective and lasting inhibition of gastric acid and low toxic and side effect. Once Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited submitted the application for simplified generic esomeprazole capsules to FDA, Astra Zeneca sued the company for patent infringement. However, Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited received temporary approval from FDA on February 5, 2008. Patent No. 94190335.4 is the most crucial patent for Nexium which expires in May 2014. To avoid time-consuming and costly patent infringement lawsuits, Astra Zeneca announced in October 2011 that generic drug manufacturers with cooperation intention needed to pay royalty before producing esomeprazole generic drugs. Over a dozen companies including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories signed the agreement with Astra Zeneca. Though generic drugs take part of Nexium's market, Astra Zeneca can recoup the loss by charging royalty.
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Statistics shows that there are over 120 million people suffering from enterogastric diseases in China, which is the most in the world. Incidence of peptic ulcer is 10% while that of chronic gastritis is 30%.
Nexium produced by Astra Zeneca entered China in 2004. According to CRI's investigation on Chinese sample hospital market, the CAGR of the sales revenue of esomeprazole was 50% from 2005 to 2012. It was spectacularly successful. At the end of 2013, Chinese market was completely dominated by products of Astra Zeneca.
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