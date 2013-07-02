Investing in Burial Plots - a Guaranteed Demand with Supply in Serious Trouble

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Few things in life are predictable. You cannot foresee how many homes you’ll buy or how many children you’ll have.



However, one thing is for sure: we’ll all die. So this should be one element of our lives we can completely plan for, but we don’t. The reality is most of us don’t even discuss what we’d like for our funeral, let alone how to pay for it.



FJP Investment Ltd has launched it's third cemetery investment and is now open to all investors.



Once again Investors are able to enjoy a 40% contracted return in what is considered as one of the very few industries unaffected by troubled global economies.



A shortfall in cemeteries has resulted in the price of burial plots rising by some 10% year-on-year over the last decade, this is fueled further by local councils announcing via a BBC documentary, that in some areas of the UK burial spaces are scarce, resulting in 20% to 50% price increase in the cost of burials.



In order to keep the cost of burial plots affordable and service the needs of many communities, the launch of their latest project, Farnham Park Cemetery in Surrey will help to keep up with the growing demand in Surrey.



Planning permission has been approved and the work has been well underway for over 12 months, with the Cemetery due to open March 2014.



FJP Investment Ltd recognises the need for private funding since local councils throughout the United Kingdom are struggling to find the capital to maintain let alone develop new cemeteries. Yet demand is and will always be there for Cemetery Plots Investments.



