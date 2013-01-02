InvestingInGoldAdvice.com Predicts a Glittering 2013 for Gold

Tarzana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- The recent fall in the price of gold has given the jitters to some investors, but wrongly so according to Doug Young, long time gold investor and creator of the website InvestingInGoldAdvice.com .



“True, we’ve seen the price of gold fall around 5% of late but let’s not forget that even after these falls it’s still up 5% for the year and this will be the twelfth straight year of gains, which you can’t say about many investment assets these days” says Doug.



“What’s more I can’t see any reason why 2013 should be any different and I wouldn’t be surprised to see gold break through $2000 an ounce. You just have to look at some of the factors that drive the gold price. Gold thrives on uncertainty and there’s plenty of that in the pipeline, what with the Fiscal Cliff, the soaring US National Debt, the problems in Europe and the strong likelihood of more nations having their credit ratings reduced”.



Controversially perhaps Doug hinted that there might be some price manipulation going on at the moment. “The falls we have seen over the past week or so don’t make a lot of sense, suggesting that’s there’s more to it than meets the eye. We’ve seen a lot of selling during thin overnight trading which often happens when a big player is about to move into the market. That’s all I’m going to say on the subject” he said.



Doug created his website and more recently his Investing In Gold YouTube Channel to help first time gold investors.



“There is a misconception, in my opinion, that you invest in gold to make a profit”, says Doug. “But I don’t see it that way. Gold investment is all about preserving wealth, not building it. That’s why so many financial experts recommend nowadays that you include gold in your investment portfolio, to act as a hedge.



In the past it was perceived that investing in gold was a privilege restricted to the rich and famous but nowadays anyone can take advantage of this amazing investment opportunity. It’s just a matter of knowing what to do and the correct steps to take.



