InvestingIngoldAdvice.com Predicts the Gold Bull Run Is Far from Over

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Long time gold investor and specialist Doug Young gives his opinion why gold’s bull run will continue and explains how he created a website to pass on his wealth of experience and contacts to potential gold investors to help them through the daunting prospect of getting started.



Is Gold’s winning streak over? Have the tables turned on investing in gold?



Not according to Doug Young, creator of the website InvestingInGoldAdvice.com . “With all the global economic uncertainty surrounding us and ignoring short term fluctuations I can only see the price of gold going one way, and that’s up” says Doug.



“Gold might have taken a hit since an agreement has been reached over the fiscal cliff, but the fundamental facts speak for themselves. The U.S National Debt is still out of control and surging towards £17 trillion with no sign of it abating. The situation in Europe is far from rosy with a lot of the bankrupt member states going deeper into debt. Japan’s new PM wants them to print more and more money just like they are doing in the EU and the US, leading to more currency devaluations. And in addition to all this the EU and the US are selling their bonds back to themselves!



None of this bodes well for the global economy and I can only see more and more people wanting to jump from the dollar into the safe havens of gold and to a lesser extent silver. Many might see this current dip in prices as a buying opportunity”.



Doug created his website with individual investors in mind and to share with them the experience he has gained and the contacts he has made over the past ten years of gold trading and investing.



“I believe that there are a lot of people sitting on the fence because they don’t know how to get started investing in gold and not because they are undecided. There are so many options available that it can be daunting at the beginning” says Doug.



“Should you invest in gold indirectly with Gold ETFs and mining stocks, or directly with physical gold? If you choose the latter do you opt for gold jewelry or gold bullion? If bullion, are gold bars or gold coins best? If coins, what are the pros and cons of standard bullion coins and rare, numismatic coins?”



Doug answers all of these questions and many more on his website.



“An interesting angle on investing in gold, and one that few people are aware of is that they can include physical gold in their retirement plans, by setting up what is known as a Gold IRA ” Doug adds. “And of those who are aware, many assume that it will be a complicated, costly and even risky procedure to set one up. But that is not so, it’s just a matter of knowing how to go about it.”



Doug has written a report all about Gold IRAs explaining in it what he claims to be ‘everything you need to know’ and has made it freely downloadable from his website.



For more information, visit http://InvestinginGoldAdvice.com



About InvestinginGoldAdvice.com

Created by long time gold investor and specialist Doug Young, InvestinginGoldAdvice.com provides potential gold investors with a wide range of information about how to get started investing in gold. For more information, visit http://InvestinginGoldAdvice.com



Contact Info:

Doug Young

Tarzana, CA 91356

United States

doug@investingingoldadvice.com