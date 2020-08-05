Investment Banking Careers – Enormous Growth Potential

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Banking is at the heart of daily existence for people and businesses across the planet. Investment banking is particularly important to the 30 million small and medium enterprises and 16,000 large businesses across America that rely on it to develop and grow. That's why there are so many exciting opportunities in the field of investment banking careers across the country, from Boston and Dallas to New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Selby Jennings US partners with organisations nationwide looking for talented individuals to take on roles with enormous career potential. The firm's specialist consultants have an in-depth knowledge of the industry and know how to make connections that will last a long time.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings US has grown alongside the investment banking sector, in the US and globally. The firm is at the heart of recruitment to the 3,000 (approx) companies that make up the investment banking industry, the top 50 of which generate more than 90% of the entire sector's revenue. As well as strong national knowledge and connections, Selby Jennings US also has a unique global perspective – the firm is the preferred recruitment partner of choice to 70+ world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. Selby Jennings US consultants are highly trained and rely on the latest in recruitment technology to deliver consistent results.



Demand for investment banking talent remains high across the industry in America with opportunities from coast to coast including New York and San Francisco, Dallas, Boston and Chicago. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted this industry like many others and challenges have arisen with respect to recruitment for investment banking careers. Selby Jennings US has been working with individuals and businesses to help overcome these challenges, whether that means introducing remote onboarding processes that help to avoid delays for new starters or facilitating video interviews so that hiring can still go ahead even where social distancing measures remain in place.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings US offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings US. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



Corporate and investment banking jobs include Investment Banking Associate as well as MD and analyst roles. The industry continues to grow even as the pandemic develops and there is always opportunity even in times of chaos and risk. Selby Jennings US partners with exceptional people and organisations where there is a need to team build to help solve the key challenge of talent. With the right people any enterprise can be more robust and resilient, focusing on innovation and growth as these opportunities arise.



