Investment Banking Careers Germany – Corporate and Investment Banking Professionals Are in High Demand to Ensure Economic Growth Continues

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Professionals in the investment banking sector of Germany are in the privileged position of being able to support and direct individuals and corporations in achieving their financial goals. The necessity for banks in the global economy has created space for fruitful careers in investment banking throughout the years with 2020 being no exception. Banks are needed to allow people to deposit, invest and borrow money in and from, without them there would not be a safe avenue for the movement of money and economies would struggle. They are also hugely important for small and medium sized enterprises of which there are 2.45 million in Germany who in turn, employee over 18 million people . These enterprises are largely supported by the five biggest banks in Germany with assets of more than US$4.4tn (€4tn) in total These banks are: Commerzbank, KFW Bankgruppe, HypoVereinsbank (UniCredit Bank AG), Deutsche Bank and DZ Bank. Germany has a thriving economy and fantastic infrastructure to support professionals looking for immense career growth within the investment banking sector.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings has a network of over 1 million mid-to-senior level professionals who aid their consultants in the recruitment process to ensure all decisions are made with research, care and dedication. Selby Jennings provide opportunities spanning the breadth of Germany, from Berlin and Munich to Hamburg, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf, this knowledge is enhanced by their global expertise of the financial services industry with experience in 60+ locations globally. Their team of 750+ employees and consultants are based in over 11 offices across the world to enable them to manage some of the world's leading corporations with their biggest issue; talent acquisition. Selby Jennings consultants are trained in the latest recruitment technology to ensure the most efficient hiring practices are taking place with the firm investing heavily in their employee's training and development to continually improve on the recruitment process.



Selby Jennings are proud to be part of the Phaidon International group and are the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading organisations. The firm are able to offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to professionals looking to further their investment banking careers. Selby Jennings track record of creating lasting partnerships between talented individuals and corporations of a range of sizes from agile start ups to global powerhouses speaks for itself when determining the success of the firm in terms of securing talent acquisition solutions.



Roles within the investment banking industry are available across the country and have a range of opportunities for successful individuals to have a lengthy and prosperous career. Selby Jennings consultants are experts in their chosen field and can also offer a range of resources on not only investment banking opportunities but also specialist sectors including risk management, compliance, investment management, quantitative analytics and financial technology. The firm are working with corporations to offer the following positions right now: investment banking associate, investment banking analyst, investment banking director and director of consumer & retail to name a few.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



