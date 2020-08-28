Investment Banking Careers Germany – The Gateway to the EU Economy

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2020 -- Banks are a vital important part of not only the German economy but every country around the world. For depositing, investing and borrowing money, banks are used daily for small scale transactions and large corporate investments. Germany is no exception to this rule with the largest five banks in the country having combined assets totalling more than $4.4tn. The demand for corporate and investment banking professionals' hinges on these companies relying on the existence of banks to be successful. Germany is a fantastic place to be to begin or progress through a career in the financial services with a huge amount of possibility and opportunity not only in Berlin but also Hamburg, Frankfurt and Munich. Selby Jennings DE are looking for talented individuals to take on roles with enormous career potential. The firm's worldwide network gives them a global perspective on the banking industry as they are the preferred recruitment partner of choice to 70+ world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group.



Selby Jennings's success is largely influenced by their immense finance sector expertise with a huge breadth of knowledge on financial services experience within Germany and with a network that extends to 60+ countries. Founded in 2004, Selby Jennings have invested a large amount of time into recruitment ensuring that professionals and companies are empowered by their hiring decisions. With on the ball consultants, quick reactions are key to ensuring the best hiring processes are taking place at all times. Selby Jennings have worked vigorously to challenge the recruitment market and gravitate towards the talent pool of financial services candidates by providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across specialist sectors including risk management, compliance, investment management, quantitative analytics and financial technology.



Smart, efficient consultants are the key to a successful hiring strategy and this is achieved through training and onboarding techniques which are developed throughout their time as employees at Selby Jennings. These onboarding techniques have been adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure social distancing measures are adhered to, this includes the use of virtual interviews and remote introductory processes, to ensure a safe working environment and a smooth transition for new starters is achieved, as this is a top priority for the firm.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



Careers in the finance industry are expected to grow by 10% by the year 2026. Despite the pandemic, the industry is going to continually grow while opening up new opportunities. Selby Jennings are distinctly aware and invested in upgrades in recruitment technology meaning they are prepared for the possibility of change and are open to the opportunities this may provide. The impressive reach across Germany and the globe has allowed Selby Jennings to hone in on the financial services recruitment sector and secure positions for talented professionals at the world's top finance companies. Roles within the investment banking sector include Investment Banking Associates, MD's and analyst roles to name just a few of the most sought after careers in the sectors.



To find out more information about investment banking recruitment visit https://www.selbyjennings.de/disciplines/corporate-and-investment-banking.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.de.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.