Investment Banking Careers in Germany – Financial Services and Investment Banking Professionals Are in High Demand to Ensure Continued Economic Growth

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Germany is home to Europe's biggest economy, Berlin. A country where professionals in the investment banking sector are in the privileged position of being able to support and direct individuals and corporations in achieving their financial goals. The necessity for banks in the global economy has created space for fruitful careers in investment banking throughout the years and 2021 should be no exception. So far in 2021 we've already seen Germany support Namibia for the economic revival of SMEs emphasising its position as a true financial powerhouse. Germany has a thriving economy and fantastic infrastructure to support professionals looking for immense career growth within the investment banking sector.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings has a network of over 1 million mid-to-senior level professionals who aid their consultants in the recruitment process to ensure all decisions are made with research, care and dedication. Selby Jennings provide opportunities spanning the breadth of Germany, from Berlin and Munich to Hamburg, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf. Their team of 750+ employees and consultants are based in over 12 offices across the world to enable them to manage some of the world's leading corporations with their biggest issue; talent acquisition. Selby Jennings consultants are trained in the latest recruitment technology to ensure the most efficient hiring practices are taking place.



As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading organisations and offer a Preferred Partnership Programme. The firm are able to offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to professionals looking to further their investment banking careers.



Roles within the investment banking industry are available across the country and have a range of opportunities for successful individuals to have a lengthy and prosperous career. Selby Jennings consultants are experts in their chosen field and can also offer a range of resources when it comes to investment banking opportunities and also specialist sectors including risk management, compliance, investment management, quantitative analytics and financial technology. The firm are working with corporations to offer the following positions right now: investment banking associate, investment banking analyst, investment banking director and director of consumer and retail to name a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



https://www.selbyjennings.de



Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.