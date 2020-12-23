Investment Banking Careers in HK - a Wealth of Opportunity in HK and China for Bright-Minded Professionals

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Corporate and investment banking professionals play a vital role in ensuring Hong Kong's economy remains in the red and out of the black. Without the sector we would be unable to deposit, invest and borrow money. Businesses across Hong Kong and Asia rely on investment banks to succeed. Banks, insurers and asset managers are on the hunt for bright-minded professionals who can take on a role with immense career growth opportunities and challenges. Hong Kong leads the investment banking markets in China and is a hugely exciting location to be based. The five largest banks in Hong Kong have more than $23.5 trillion of combined total assets, reported by the Corporate Finance Institute. They also have more than 270,000 employees, a large figure for a relatively small location, emphasising the importance of these professionals for the industry and economy.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings has been working for over 15 years to produce bespoke recruitment solutions for companies who need them most. Hiring bright-minded individuals who are suited to a fast-paced environment is important in securing the financial future of Hong Kong's economy as it currently faces some turbulence due to the shock waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. Selby Jennings are based in 12+ office locations worldwide with 750+ members of staff and a network of industry professionals reaching over 60 countries globally. The firm is part of the Phaidon International group making them the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies.



Selby Jennings offers permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to candidates and clients across the breadth of Hong Kong and Asia. The opportunity for career progression within the investment banking sector is plentiful. Selby Jennings not only provides recruitment solutions for investment banking but also private wealth management, risk management, quantitative research & trading, financial technology, investment management, sales & trading, legal & compliance, insurance & actuarial and commodities. Roles currently available through the firm include: DevOps engineer, VP credit - NBFI/insurance, full stack senior engineer, top advisory - equity capital markets advisory, IT audit manager, elite boutique senior associate/VP - technology, technology investment banking associate/VP and investment banking analyst (TMT). The opportunities are endless and the career progression is sustainable and exciting.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the investment banking sectors and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings works around the clock to discover and implement new ways of recruiting and managing employees. Their service to their clients and candidates is unique as they provide unrivalled support which extends beyond the hiring process. The firm has recently published a whitepaper giving advice and guidance on how to make sure you are managing and creating a healthy work-life balance for your employees. The report is an important read for managers or individuals in leadership roles who are hoping to refresh their management style while working remotely. This whitepaper gives tips and tricks on establishing a balance between health, wellbeing and productivity, all of which are vital components to the success of a business.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.