Investment Banking Careers in the US – A Necessity to for the Security of North America's Economy

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Banks are the lifeline for so many businesses and individuals across North America and beyond. This is just one of the reasons why a career in investment banking can be such a successful path to go down in the financial services sector, with steep challenges and access to valuation, financial modelling work, exposure to high profile transactions to task even the brightest minds in the industry. Companies worldwide are looking for upcoming talent to take ownership of these impressive roles within the sector before the end of the year. Opportunities are available in a plethora of cities across the country from New York to Boston and Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Charlotte. Selby Jennings are the leading specialist recruiter in the financial services sector with a company-wide aim of supplying impeccable talent acquisition for their clients and superior onboarding processes for candidates.



Selby Jennings' team of trained consultants have expertise in their chosen field on a national and global level. The firm has an international reach of 60+ countries worldwide with over 11 office locations and more than 750 employees. Established in 2004, Selby Jennings provide recruitment solutions for companies of all sizes, from agile start-ups to global powerhouses to enable them to build dynamic teams of financial professionals. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is the preferred recruitment partner of 70+ world leading companies and has built a network of talented industry professionals to front the search for individuals who have potential for a successful career in the investment banking sector.



The firm's consultants have unparalleled knowledge of the industry which is vital in a time of unrest in the recruitment sector. Selby Jennings have prioritised the training of their employees to ensure they use the best in show recruitment technology when pairing candidates with a suitable company. Despite the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which is still an ongoing issue in the US, investment banking professionals remain in high demand. By curating recruitment plans for each individual company, Selby Jennings are able to adapt quickly to the continually changing procedures regarding the pandemic. By introducing remote onboarding procedures, clients and candidates can remain safe and follow the required social distance measures. These remote onboarding steps include virtual interviews and introductory meetings to ensure a smooth transition for new starters.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



With investment banking recruitment on the rise, roles within the sector are viable across the country. Careers available range from invest banking analyst roles to restructuring/debt advisory VP, senior model validator in credit risk and team lead in corporate lending and financing. The opportunities are endless for a bright, ambitious banking professional to join a world-leading company and progress their career. Selby Jennings' consultants are dedicated to following through with each candidate throughout every step of the recruitment process, from the initial call back to the offer of a job.



To find out more information about financial services recruitment please visit https://www.selbyjennings.com.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



- For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



- Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.