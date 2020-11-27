Investment Banking Careers in the US – Exciting and Challenging Career Opportunities

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- A career in investment banking in the US can provide an unlimited amount of excitement but also challenges. The highs of the job are worth it though as the sector provides great reward for those who can handle the fast-paced environment. By working with companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses, you will be the driving force in their financial goals being achieved. Banks in the US are vital to ensuring the economy moves forward, without them where would we deposit our money, or borrow millions of dollars from? Banks provide an essential service to businesses of all sizes who rely on the existence of corporate and investment banks to survive and succeed. Employment in financial services is predicted to grow by 7% from 2018 to 2028, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is a promising statistic for bright-minded individuals looking to progress further in their investment banking careers in the coming years. Selby Jennings are the leading specialist recruiters for the sector in the US and provide recruitment beyond borders to ensure candidates are offered exceptional opportunities.



Selby Jennings is part of the Phaidon International group and is the preferred recruitment partner for 7 world-leading companies. The firm was established in 2004 and has been working since then to build a network of 750+ highly skilled and trained employees and consultants who call 12+ office locations home across the globe. Selby Jennings regularly collaborates with a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals to develop knowledge of the current markets and economy. The US has faced substantial risks in the past year which is why Selby Jennings are committed to ensuring their candidates and clients are aware of these so they can make informed recruitment decisions. The firm offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a range of specialist sectors including risk management, corporate & investment banking, sales & trading, investment management, commodities, quantitative analytics and financial technology. Selby Jennings use the best-in-class recruitment technology to produce optimal results with efficiency and speed. The firm are committed to supporting each candidate through every stage of the recruitment process from source through to hire.



Selby Jennings are dedicated to improving the best practices of financial companies across the US. They have recently created a report detailing the ways employers can ensure their staff have adjusted their work-life balance to be as productive and healthy as possible. The firm are dedicated to providing unrivalled recruitment solutions from the east to west coast of the country; New York to Los Angeles, Chicago to Dallas, Charlotte to San Francisco. The opportunities for immense career progression are just round the corner.



Jobs currently available through Selby Jennings include: elite boutique – FIG VP, associate – corporate strategy & investments, investment banking analyst, IT audit manager, technology audit senior, investment banking associate – healthcare, corporate credit analyst, investment banking analyst and equity research associate – life sciences. Get in touch today to find out how Selby Jennings can support your next career move.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



