Investment Banking Careers in the US – Vast Amount of Opportunity for Ambitious Investment Banking Professionals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- Looking to progress in your investment banking career? Look no further than Selby Jennings the leading specialist recruiter for banking and the financial services in North America. Banking careers are one of great reward and benefit to society, the necessity of banks is felt across the US and the rest of the world as they are used daily by both individuals and large corporations to deposit, invest and secure essential services which keep businesses running. Careers in investment banking are challenging yet exciting as they provide access to valuation, financial modelling work, exposure to high profile transactions which will challenge even the brightest minds in the industry. Selby Jennings consultants have expertise on a local level with a global perspective from their office hubs in 12 different locations worldwide to ensure they are providing an exceptional service with a global perspective.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings are dominating the US investment banking recruitment sector and currently providing career opportunities from the east to west coat, New York to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, to Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The scope for fantastic career development is made easier with the security of the expertly trained Selby Jennings' consultants. The firm has a global reach of one million mid-to-senior professionals across 60+ countries worldwide and 12+ office locations which are home to 750+ employees. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm is well versed in the turbulent nature of North America's economy and aims to educate and inform their candidates and clients on current affairs and news regarding industry performance and movement to ensure their recruitment choices are efficiently decided.



Employment in financial services is expected to grow 7% from 2018 to 2028 as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This provides a fantastic platform for those looking to progress further in their investment banking career and expand their opportunities during the next decade. Demand for employment in many of the financial services sectors has increased due to the turbulence in the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The shake up of the economy has seen an increase in the need for passionate and reliable individuals to grapple with the innovative changes and industry competition to ensure the US banks remain afloat. With many businesses relying on the existence of corporate and investment banks to succeed, the need for a teams of hard-working, bright-minded individuals is at the top of Selby Jennings' consultant's recruitment search radar.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings' consultants are committed to the service they provide through every stage of the recruitment process from the initial sourcing of talent through their extensive database to the interview stages and the final offer letter. Selby Jennings not only provide recruitment solutions for the banks of America but also risk management, quantitative research & trading, financial technology, investment management, sales and trading, legal & compliance, insurance & actuarial and commodities. Roles currently available through the firm include: AVP project finance, vice president – industrials group, investment banking analyst – healthcare, AWS developer – Java expertise – associate, head of European marketing – global investment bank and senior manager consultant – treasury risk. There is a vast amount of opportunity for career growth and progression available through Selby Jennings, get in touch today to find out more.



