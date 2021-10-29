Investment Banking Careers in USA - Selby Jennings

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2021 -- Investment banking provides the opportunity to learn crucial skills in building large, complex financial models from the beginning of your career. Banks act as a key component to the financial system and the economy around the world. Investment banking is a hugely exciting career path to take with access to valuation and financial modelling work, exposure to high profile transactions and being a challenge and steep learning curve which many professionals thrive on. There are many fantastic opportunities across America, from Boston and Dallas to New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Selby Jennings are able to advise companies such as small start-ups to global powerhouses on how to accomplish their financial targets. The total assets of US banks amounted to approximately 23 trillion US dollars in 2018 and figures are growing year on year. The firm's extremely knowledgeable consultants have comprehensive understanding of investment banking in the US and are looking for talented individuals who will suit a career with great growth potential.



Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and has built long lasting connections in the investment banking industry in the US and worldwide. The firm covers 60+ countries with 11+ office locations and over 750 employees globally giving them unparalleled knowledge and connections and an exclusive outlook at the global financial market as part of the Phaidon International group. The expert consultants at Selby Jennings know how to make their connections last. Selby Jennings are fronting the nationwide search for talented individuals who will conquer investment banking roles with potential for career growth.



Investment banking professionals are in high demand with the potential for career growth across the country despite the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the industry as it has done to so many others during the months of 2020. You can expect to find investment banking opportunities in every corner of the US, from New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles, the pathway to your career driven banking world is likely to be closer than you think. Selby Jennings have been curating individual recruitment plans for the companies they work with to ensure the right professionals secure the right jobs in investment banking. Overcoming the challenges of the pandemic has been a priority for Selby Jenning's and has involved introducing remote onboarding processes to ensure the smooth transition for new starters, providing virtual onboarding processes and online interviews to ensure social distancing measures are being followed.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



Recent reports have given the positive impression that global corporate lending is tailing an upward trajectory despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a plus for the recruitment potential in the banking industry and for investment banking roles. The roles within the financial sector are varied and this includes within investment banking with positions from investment banking associate's to product sales, investment risk and quantitative research to name a few. Selby Jennings are keen to hire professionals with the qualifications and potential to ensure they will be long lasting; ambitious members of the company's they are representing. The industry has a continued growth potential even as the pandemic develops. The key challenge seen by the firm is to discover talent and build teams of strong, likeminded people who will thrive on the innovative environment which the banking sector sits on.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings began life in 2004 and has been partnering with organisations and people across the financial services industry in America ever since. The firm not only has strong national contacts and experience but is also part of an international network that extends across more than 60 countries.