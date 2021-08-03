Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2021 -- Clean energy is having a big impact on many industries, including banking and financial services. One of the key investment banking developments in China & Hong Kong is the remodeling of sectors such as natural resources, metals and mining, as banks look to take steps towards better serving the sustainability needs of their corporate clients. There are examples of this everywhere, for example Citi recently combined its teams handling chemicals, energy and power to create the Natural Resources and Clean Energy Transition Group. Within many organisations this will inevitably mean staff changes - and consequent recruitment so that banks are better positioned to meet the needs of private equity and corporate clients that are keen to acquire and invest in swift-growth companies in the clean energy sphere. This is one of the investment banking developments in China & Hong Kong that could present some exciting opportunities, especially for those who have expertise in the field.



Selby Jennings has an extensive heritage in banking and financial services in Asia Pacific. The firm was established in 2004 and has grown alongside the industry, experiencing all investment banking developments in China & Hong Kong. This has often required flexibility and foresight, as well as ensuring that internal teams are well supported. Consultants at the firm work with best-in-class technology and strategies and receive ongoing training to ensure that they are able to deliver exceptional service to both companies and individuals keen to get ahead. This includes cutting edge start-ups and internationally renowned names in banking and financial services, as well as talented people worldwide, many of whom are part of the database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that have been nurtured by the firm. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provide options for every type of hiring need and allow the team to create bespoke strategies for organisations that are keen to become more resilient and focus on growth.



In addition to building a high profile and effective presence in Asia Pacific, Selby Jennings also benefits from a robust international connection that comes from being integrated into a network that is made up of a 750-strong international workforce covering 60 countries worldwide. As part of the Phaidon International group the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. Staying on top of investment banking developments in China & Hong Kong is just one of the ways that the team seeks to provide a streamlined and effective service to clients and candidates that is driven by what's actually happening in the market, whether that's trends or a pandemic response. There are many different opportunities available via Selby Jennings in Asia Pacific, including: Front Office Trading System Developer [Java], Head of Compliance, Analyst [Private Equity], Head Trader, Commercial/BD Manager, VP Market Risk Quantitative Analyst and Senior Base Metal Trader.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.