Investment Banking in the US - a Role of Immense Privilege for the Right Professionals

Corporate and investment banking is a role of great privilege and comes with fantastic reward for those who make the most of their position. With Christmas and the new year just around the corner, hiring managers across the United States are hoping to secure business-critical talent before the year ends. Selby Jennings are proud to provide peace of mind for world-leading finance companies around the world when it comes to solving their biggest business issue: talent acquisition. Employment in the industry is expected to grow by seven percent before 2028, according to figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is a great estimated growth rate and individuals looking for further their career in the industry should be hopefully with the promising prospects.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is dominating the financial services recruitment sector and currently providing career opportunities from the east to west coast, New York to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, to Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The scope for fantastic career development is made easier with the security of the expertly trained Selby Jennings' consultants. The firm has a global reach of one million mid-to-senior professionals across 60+ countries worldwide and 12+ office locations which are home to 750+ employees. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm is well versed in the turbulent nature of North America's economy and aims to educate and inform their candidates and clients on current affairs and news regarding industry performance and movement to ensure their recruitment choices are efficiently decided.



Selby Jennings offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a number of financial services sectors, from risk management, legal and compliance, investment management, quantitative analytics, financial technology, investment banking, insurance and actuarial and sales and trading. Roles currently available through the firm include VP credit - NBFI / insurance, full-stack senior engineer, top advisory - equity capital markets advisory, IT audit manager, elite boutique senior associate / VP - technology, technology investment banking associate / VP, investment banking analyst and M&A & corporate strategy analyst. There is a huge amount of opportunity for bright-minded professionals looking to take on rewarding but challenging roles in corporate and investment banking. Get in touch with Selby Jennings friendly consultants today to find out how you can make the next move in your career or find talent the ensure your business remains in the black and out of the red.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the investment banking sectors and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings are highly motivated towards improving the best practices of the clients they work with. The firm has recently published a whitepaper named 'The work-life rebalance' and focuses on giving advice and guidance which can help managers reconnect with their employees virtually. As we end the year with many office spaces remaining empty and the majority of staff working from home, we must ensure that there is a healthy balance between business and pleasure. This will ensure the wellbeing of all members of each company and subsequently increase their productivity levels. This is a great read for employers and managers who are searching for ways to refresh their leadership style from home.



