Investment Banking League Table Market to See Booming Growth : Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase, Credit Suisse

Major players profiled in the study are:

JPMorgan Chase (United States), Goldman Sachs (United States), Morgan Stanley (United States), Barclays (United Kingdom), Credit Suisse (Switzerland), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Japan), BofA Securities (United States), Deutsche Bank (Germany), Mizuho Financial Group (Japan), BNP Paribas (France)



Scope of the Report of Investment Banking League Table

A league table is a list of organizations that are ranked according to a set of criteria, such as sales, earnings, transactions, or other related data. The rankings are arranged into lists that may be used for investment research or to promote the firms on the list. League tables are used in finance for investment research and as marketing material for firms on the list. Potential clients utilize league tables to determine which firm is the greatest fit for their business needs.



In August 2021 Goldman Sachs released a statement announcing the acquisition of NN Investment Partners. This acquisition enables Goldman Sachs to expand its asset management platform and accelerate its expansion plan. NN Investment Partners has a strong European customer franchise and is expanding its insurance asset management capabilities. Sustainability has been successfully integrated across NN Investment Partners' services, reflecting their own aim to place responsible investment and stewardship at the center of the business.



The Global Investment Banking League Table Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Banks, Investment Banking Companies, Securities Company), Services (Merger & Acquisition, Private Equity, Advisory Services, Others), End Users (Automotive, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Information & Technology, Real Estate, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Importance of First-Party Data Target Industries and Business Connection



Market Drivers:

- The Emergence of Digitalization and Automation in Investment Banking

- Increase in Infrastructure Projects across the Globe



Market Trend:

- Rapid Development of Artificial Intelligence



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



