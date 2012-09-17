Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Investment Banking & Securities Dealing in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- High and low: IPO and M&A activity will aid demand, but regulations will hurt growth
Investment Banking & Securities Dealing in the US
High and low: The Investment Banking and Securities Dealing industry has been on a roller coaster ride since the beginning of the five years to 2012. The recession, highlighted by contracting equity markets and low business confidence, destroyed initial public offerings (IPOs) and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. However, revenue has recovered since then and will likely continue over the next five years. Specifically, strong revenue growth in IPOs and M&A activity will drive marginal growth over the five years to 2017.
This industry comprises investment banks and firms that engage in investment banking activities. This includes corporate finance activities such as debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory services (M&As and IPOs) and corporate lending. Investment banks also undertake trading for clients and trade on their own account (principal trading). Other activities may include asset management, investment advice and securities services (prime brokerage).
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bank of America Corporation, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley
