Market Drivers



The global investment casting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from USD 15.06 billion in 2019 to USD 21.09 billion in 2027. Increased usage of investment casting in the automotive industry for the development of advanced components, such as compressors, engine parts, gearbox components, and others, is likely to boost market demand.



Global Investment Casting Market: Competitive Landscape



The global Investment Casting market is highly competitive in nature. The report conducts a precise study of the functioning mechanisms of the global Investment Casting market's leading contenders. Industry experts have observed a wide array of business growth strategies employed by these industry players that enable them to accrue significant shares of the global market and further fortify their market positions. This section of the report thus emphasizes the fundamental strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and technological upgradation, undertaken by these players to build a valuable market standing. The global Investment Casting market report studies the company profiles of these market players in detail to enable readers to gain meaningful insights into this industry's emerging growth and development prospects.



Key Companies of the Investment Casting Market are:



Alcoa, CIREX, Precision Castparts, Milwaukee Precision Casting, Zollern, RLM Industries, MetalTek, Dongying Giayoung, Impro and Amtek Group, among others.



Key Takeaways from the Global I nvestment Casting Market report:



The global Investment Casting market report entails a broad product segmentation.

It methodically evaluates the overall product expanse of this business space.

The report covers pivotal information about the accrued market share of each product type, their profit estimations, and production growth graph.

The report provides the reader with a generic summary of the application gamut of the global Investment Casting market.

The report further details the market share and product demand for each application segment.

The study estimates the growth rate of each application segment over the projected timeframe.

Moreover, the report offers crucial information on the different parameters boosting the global market expansion, such as raw material production and market concentration rates.



Global Investment Casting Market Segmentation, based on product type:



Sodium Silicate Process

Silica Sol Process

Tetraethyl Orthosilicate

Ceramic Mold

Others



Global Investment Casting Market Segmentation, based on Material type:



Aluminum

Super Alloys

Steel

Titanium

Others



Global Investment Casting Market Segmentation, based on application:



Aerospace

Defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Medical

Mechanical Engineering

Energy



Global Investment Casting Market: Table of Contents



Market Overview:



Product Type:



Production by product type

Revenue by product type

Price by product type



Application Outlook:



Consumption by application type

Market Share by application type



Manufacturers' Overview:



Production Locations and Areas Served

Product Launch, Application, and Specification

Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price, and Gross Margin

Key Businesses and Markets Served



