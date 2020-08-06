Investment Casting Market Analysis & Forecast For Next 5 Years

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2020 -- Global Investment Casting Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Investment Casting Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Alcoa, Precision Castparts, CIREX, Zollern, Milwaukee Precision Casting, MetalTek, RLM Industries, Impro, Dongying Giayoung, Dongfeng, Ningbo Wanguan, Taizhou Xinyu & Jiwei.



They are products using the lost wax process which is a process for producing near-net-shape metal parts. Investment casting process is an industrial process in which high technology waxes are used to form patterns that allow the production of components with accuracy, repeatability, versatility, and integrity in a variety of metals and high-performance alloys.



Investment casting is used to manufacture parts ranging from turbocharger wheels to golf club heads, from electronic boxes to hip replacement implants.



Various investment casting plants are available for casting on which various, for example aluminum and copper-based, all alloys, but also special alloys and pure metals can be cast.



The main advantages of precision casting are weight reduction, increase in stability, freedom in design and cost reduction.



The global production of investment casting increases from 1510 K MT in 2012 to 1803 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.53%. In 2016, in term of volume, the global investment casting market is led by China, capturing about 60.67% of global investment casting production. In term of revenue, USA is the second?s largest market with the share of 32.66%. Because the products of USA are mainly aluminum and titanium investment casting products for the aerospace and defense end markets.



At present, the investment casting are rather dispersion and the major manufacturers of investment casting are Alcoa, Precision Castparts, CIREX, Zollern, Milwaukee Precision Casting, MetalTek, RLM Industries, Impro, Dongying Giayoung, Dongfeng, Ningbo Wanguan, Taizhou Xinyu, etc. Alcoa and Precision Castparts are industry-leading manufacturers of top-quality investment castings for a broad range of parts, industries and applications.



China is a big investment casting production country, but it is not strong country. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of investment casting. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.



In application, investment casting downstream is wide and recently investment casting has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive, aerospace &military, Industrial Gas Turbines and general industrial machinery and others. There is a big price gap in different application field. The United States local high-end manufacturers account for large share of the revenue market though they hold small consumption volume share of United States.



Globally, the investment casting market is mainly driven by growing demand for general industrial machinery which accounts for nearly 63.20% of total downstream consumption of investment casting in global.



In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, investment casting consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the sales of investment casting is estimated to be 2426 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.



Global Investment Casting market size will increase to 25900 Million US$ by 2025, from 19800 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Investment Casting.



This report researches the worldwide Investment Casting market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.



This study categorizes the global Investment Casting breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Investment Casting Market Overview:



Investment Casting Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025



Investment Casting research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-19, and forecast to 2025) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.



Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



The segments and sub-section of Investment Casting market are shown below:



The Study is segmented by following Product Type: , Sodium Silicate Process & Tetraethyl Orthosilicate/ Silica Sol Process



Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Automotive, Aerospace &Military, Industrial Gas Turbines, General Industrial & Others



Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – Alcoa, Precision Castparts, CIREX, Zollern, Milwaukee Precision Casting, MetalTek, RLM Industries, Impro, Dongying Giayoung, Dongfeng, Ningbo Wanguan, Taizhou Xinyu & Jiwei



If opting for the Global version of Investment Casting Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Investment Casting market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Investment Casting near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Investment Casting market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Investment Casting market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Investment Casting market, Applications [Automotive, Aerospace &Military, Industrial Gas Turbines, General Industrial & Others], Market Segment by Types , Sodium Silicate Process & Tetraethyl Orthosilicate/ Silica Sol Process;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Investment Casting Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[United States, Europe, China, Japan & Other Regions ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Investment Casting Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Investment Casting Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.



