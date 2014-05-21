Investment Education Blog Enlightens Readers on "Why Stocks Go Up and Down"

Waltham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Why Stocks Go Up and Down is a book that explains the fundamentals of stock and bond investing. The book has received acknowledgement and appreciation in many parts of the world due to the in-depth information it provides individuals who are interested in investing in stocks and bonds.



The process of investing in stocks can be time-consuming, arduous, and risky; therefore, it is essential for individuals to attain all the knowledge they can. While the book would benefit new and experienced investors alike, it was written with new investors in mind. Assuming no prior knowledge of investing, Why Stocks Go Up and Down explains the fundaments of investing in more depth other, competing books. Rather than just defining a term, the authors explain commonly used terms and offer examples so the reader can understand, and more importantly, apply the concepts covered throughout the book.



The investment industry can seem quite daunting, particularly for new investors. Readers of Why Stocks Go Up and Down will develop an appreciation for long-term, value-oriented investing. They will also develop a toolkit needed to analyze a company’s fundamentals and translate those fundamentals into an estimate of fair value that can be used to evaluate investment alternatives. In this way, the book provides investors with a strong foundation needed for successful investing.



Why Stocks Go Up and Down is comprised of four parts. The first part explains the forms of business ownership and the various securities a company can use to finance growth. In this section, the authors describe the process of going public and the issuing common stock to the owners of the company. The second part explains other investing opportunities, which include preferred stocks and bonds. The third part describes the process used by stock and bond investors to analyze the financial statements of the company. Then, the fourth part details the valuation techniques that investors use to determine if a stock is undervalued, fairly valued, or overvalued.



To ensure that investors can apply these concepts in the real-world, an analysis of Abbott Labs has been included in the final chapter of part four, which is what experienced and newbie investors alike are most interested in. With the insight and the knowledge provided by the book, individuals can easily begin to evaluate stocks and other investments in a short period of time. To find the table of contents, reviews, and an excerpt from the book, individuals should visit whystocksgoupanddown.com at the earliest convenience.



About WhyStocksGoUpandDown.com

WhyStocksGoUpandDown.com reveals all the information regarding the highly well-known book that explains stocks and bonds along with financial statement analysis, stock price valuation, cash flow generation and much more.



For more information, please visit: http://www.whystocksgoupanddown.com/



Media Contact: William Pike: w.pike444@verizon.net