Investment Funds Set Goals to Cut Emissions of Portfolio Holdings

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2021 -- Some of the biggest pension and investment funds in the world have announced a new goal to cut the emissions of their portfolio holdings by 25% by 2025. The group of 29 includes Allianz and the California Public Employees Retirement System and is following in the footsteps of many recent announcements of this kind across the financial services industry. Part of the reason for this wave of commitments is the urgency of taking action - as global greenhouse emissions need to drop by 50% by 2030, the time in which effective action can be taken is shrinking. This has pushed many investors to start looking at how to eliminate emissions generated by their holdings. The target that has been set in this case only covers direct emissions and those produced from energy sources employed by the company - there is also an argument that targets of this kind could cover the emissions generated by consumers using portfolio company products. However, that is likely to be tackled at a later date.



Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and the team is renowned as investor relations recruiters, as well as hiring specialists for many other key fields in banking and financial services. This includes sales and trading, legal and compliance, quantitative research and trading, financial technology and insurance and actuarial. The firm designs permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that create options for every business need and allow talented people to take career-defining next steps. The firm has nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years, as well as connections at organizations across the banking and financial services industry. Its reach as investor relations recruiters extends across the country to many locations, including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Simplifying the process of recruitment, and making it more effective and efficient, has always been at the heart of everything the firm does - providing peace of mind to candidates and businesses that the responsibility for making the right connections is in safe hands.



In addition to broad nationwide coverage, Selby Jennings are investor relations recruiters on an international scale. The firm is part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce and the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. With such an extensive network it has been crucial to build a strong and resilient team capable of being versatile in the face of challenges, such as a global pandemic. Selby Jennings has invested heavily in its own people to achieve this, consistently training consultants and ensuring that all are able to work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As investor relations recruiters with expertise across all areas of banking and financial services, Selby Jennings is able to offer many different roles today, including Senior Data Developer, Investment Banking Associate, Production Integration Engineer, VP Java Developer and Acquisitions Associate.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Investor relations recruiters visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.