Investment Management and the COVID-19 Pandemic

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on many different areas of our lives. Perhaps one that may not have been predictable is the effect it's had on the way that women in India are approaching the stock market. When India went into lockdown in March 2020 many people found themselves with a lot more time on their hands and, according to local stockbroking businesses, this has resulted in a rise in the number of female investors. One local firm added 1.5 million clients to its business during the pandemic and 235,000 were women. There could be many different reasons why women in India have chosen now to start getting more involved in investment. Having more time has obviously had an impact, as this has created the opportunity to focus on finances, to plan and research options. Advances in technology and the simplification of investment processes are also likely to have made investment a more attractive option.



Selby Jennings is an investment management recruiter with a global perspective. Ever since it was first established in 2004 the firm has been focused on connecting the most talented people with businesses where they can have an impact. Solving the challenge of talent acquisition has made Selby Jennings a leading specialist investment management recruiter with expertise across a broad range of banking and financial services fields, including risk management, sales and trading and financial technology. Being able to tailor permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions on a national, and international, level has been vital. In addition to a presence in key US cities including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco the firm is part of a global network that extends to 60 countries. Investment is very much an international industry today and staying connected to trends and changes in other markets - including India - is what makes the firm such a strong presence in the global recruitment market.



The combination of local and international experience and connections is also what has made Selby Jennings the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises via its role as part of the Phaidon International group. The firm is resolutely focused on people, including ensuring that its own internal team receives best-in-class training and works with the most up to date technology and strategies. This has given the team the momentum to streamline the process of recruitment, making it simpler and more effective for all parties, and providing peace of mind that the process is in safe hands. Working with Selby Jennings provides access to a broad spectrum of opportunities - these are some of the roles currently available: Senior Data Engineer, Senior Java Developer Specialist, Healthcare Analyst, Vice President [Business Service & Industrials], Private Equity Associate [Consumer], Head of ESG Investing and Head of Institutional Business Development [Quant Hedge Fund].



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about investment management recruiter in the US visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



We want to hear from you. Let us know your thoughts about the current climate in the financial services?industry?by?taking part in our 5-minute survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q75GKT9.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.