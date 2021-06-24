Investment Management Developments in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- Managers in Hong Kong have the opportunity to benefit from the burgeoning wealth in China that has come into fruition from the expansion of the asset management industry on the mainland. Following the implementation of Limited Partnership Fund Ordinance (LPF), fund managers are diversifying their holdings. Many are considering launching a number of funds under a single umbrella structure. Establishing a private equity fund in Hong Kong can be more worthwhile for Chinese managers and boost investor confidence.



As we progress through 2021, it is evident that talent remains a vital element for the success of firms within the investment management sector, especially given the sector's ever-evolving demand due to the uncertain conditions introduced by the pandemic. Over the last year and a half, the sector has seen a high degree of recruitment fluctuation, coupled with a standard of operational and hiring risk. Across the banking and financial services industry in the Asia Pacific region, enterprises have had to adjust to the unprecedented global crisis, something which has been avoided for the most part of 10 years. Selby Jennings provides a diverse range of technologies and strategies to help with the recovery in the investment management sector, as well as other important industries that include private wealth management, fintech, sales and trading, and quantitative research and trading. Selby Jennings operates from 12 different office locations across the world and merges an unrivalled reputation in sourcing talent for investment management careers with extensive local expertise in the Asia Pacific region. The firm provides individualised permanent, contract, and multi-hire solutions to the demands of this fast-paced sector.



The alliance of Selby Jennings' driven and creative consultants with the utilisation of best-in-class technologies and strategies is a winning combination when searching for the highest quality of international talent. With a history that extends back over 15 years the firm is an investment management specialist in Asia and there are opportunities available through Selby Jennings in locations across the Asia Pacific region. The company also possesses a global presence, and as part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group, the team has become the preferred recruiting partner for hundreds of global brands. Many exciting opportunities can currently be accessed via Selby Jennings in the Asia Pacific Region, including Senior C++ Developer (Algo, Trading Systems), Corporate Services Administrator/Supervisor, Trade Support – Hedge Fund, LNG Trader, Test Engineer, Graduate Trading Systems Engineer, Property Sector Equity Research, Senior Bunker Trader, Legal Counsel, Software Developer, Operations Trader (Quant), and Quantitative Portfolio Manager. The firm supports individuals looking to make a career-defining next move, as well as organisations with an eye on future development and growth.



"The pandemic has created many challenges for the recruitment sector, in particular with respect to integrating a more remote way of working and hiring. This has required innovative and resourceful problem solving from our team and a clear commitment to ensuring that clients and candidates remain supported whatever the future holds," commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "we are incredibly proud of the versatility and positivity of our people and the way they have continued to focus on virtually securing and retaining talent for clients on an international scale."



To find out more information about investment management jobs in Hong Kong visit https://www.selbyjennings.hk



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +852 3008 1901.



For more information about Selby Jennings HK services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.hk.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.