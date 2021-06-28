Investment Management - European Equities, Where Are They Now

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2021 -- All the attention of sports fans is currently on Europe as Euro 2020 kicks off this month, just 12 months behind schedule. However, while we seem to have plenty of time for the games being played on European soil right now the story is not the same where investment is concerned. In fact, investors still seem to be giving Europe the cold shoulder with European equities experiencing net outflows in every month of the year so far. That's despite the fact that European equities have been posting strong returns that have at least been the equal of UK and US counterparts. But not everyone is ignoring the opportunities in European equities. While the prospect for growth is still lower than in the UK and the US, attractive valuations have been pulling in investors who believe that European equities may have more to gain in price in the coming months. As a result, the year could end differently for European equities, no matter what the outcome of the Euros is.



Selby Jennings is a leading recruiter specialising in investment management as well as other key fields in banking and financial services. The firm's expertise includes private wealth management, risk management, financial technology, investment management as well as hiring for sales and trading and legal and compliance. Established in 2004, Selby Jennings has grown alongside the financial services market in the UK and the team has an insight-driven understanding of the way that firms within it evolve. As a result, it is able to offer a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that create opportunities for team building for excellence, innovation and growth in investment management, and all fields within the sector. All major banking and financial services hubs in the UK are covered, including London, Manchester and Birmingham. Selby Jennings also has a strong global presence as part of a team that spans 60 countries. It is also part of the Phaidon International group and as a result is a go to recruitment partner for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises.



Solving the key challenge of talent is a driving motivation at Selby Jennings, which is a business that has a unique understanding of the value of people in areas such as investment management. The firm prioritises the development of its own consultants, focusing on ongoing training and ensuring a deep insight into the market for banking and financial services in the UK. The team works with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies so as to be able to provide the most focused and results-driven support to clients across the spectrum, from large global brands to agile disruptors. Selby Jennings has also built up a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections with organisations across banking and financial services, in the UK and beyond. There are many different opportunities available via Selby Jennings in the UK, from those in investment management to fintech roles. These include: Senior Associate [Venture Capital], Investment Finance, Credit Risk [Model Validation] ESG Product Manager and Corporate Strategy Director.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Nicholson Managing Director of Selby Jennings Europe. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Investment Management in the UK visit: https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliot at Iconic Digital - 020 7100 0726



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800



For more information about Selby Jennings please go to https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/



Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.