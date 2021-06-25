Investment Management Growth Across Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2021 -- During the first quarter of 2021, fund firms in Germany received net inflows of €59.9 billion. That is their greatest new business performance in six years, from the beginning of January to the end of March. In 2021, equality funds have been a major sales engine. Investors put €22.8 billion net into funds in response to rising stock market values, with the German fund sector handling €3,950 billion in assets by the end of March 2021. This sum was just €2,985 billion three years ago. This market growth is just one of the reasons why exploring investment management opportunities in Germany can help take your career to the next level.



Selby Jennings has been coordinating talent acquisition for industry-leading firms in Germany since their inception in 2004. The company has worked extensively to rethink the standard recruiting procedures and offers a variety of supplemental services to support its clients. Selby Jennings has an unrivalled influence on the financial services recruiting sector in Germany as a result of its team of over 750 expert advisors, 12 office bases, and extensive network of over one million mid-to-senior professionals located across 60 countries. The firm closely monitors the industry markets and guarantees their clients are informed and educated about impending risk factors and upcoming opportunities that may have an effect on the hiring process. The agency is also the chosen investment management recruiter for hundreds of world-leading organisations as part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group.



Selby Jennings provides job opportunities with immense career progression across a plethora of financial services sectors including: corporate and investment banking, private wealth management, risk management, quantitative research and trading, financial technology, investment management, sales and trading, legal and compliance, insurance and commodities. Career defining roles currently available throughout Germany include, Market Risk Model Developer, Senior It Auditor, Senior Business Intelligence Data Engineer, Part time Inhouse Data Science Consultant, France Compliance Manager, Senior Financial Accounting Manager, Team Lead ERP Integration FinTech, Data Protection Officer, and Senior Market Risk Model Validator to name just a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director of Selby Jennings Europe. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.