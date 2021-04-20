Investment Management Recruiter

Zürich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Like many other industries, investment management is about to undergo some significant changes. From the need for greater customisation and digital engagement to the fact that regulation is increasingly driving towards greater transparency - there are many different forces at play. What's clear is that technology is going to have a central role in making this transformation happen. Essentially, tech is going to be a vital tool in the process that many investment managers are going to have to undergo in moving from a product model to a service model. It's not just about being able to offer investment management as a service, but also complying with the increasing expectations among customers and regulators that investment managers should be authentically client focused. Greater emphasis will be placed on the concept of a client-centric model and procedures will be structured with this as a key focus. This could be a hard uphill struggle for many in the industry were it not for the increasing volume of technology being developed to help make the migration as simple as possible. For those teams that are still working with technology that dates back a decade - or even two or three - now is the time to start investigating how the swathe of new innovation for investment managers could help to meet targets of digital acceleration and thus make compliance easier to achieve.



As a leading specialist recruiter for the financial services sector, Selby Jennings prioritises industry knowledge among its consultants. As a result, the team has a deep and broad understanding of the financial services market in Switzerland, which is supplemented by training received on an ongoing basis. The firm also provides consultants with best-in-class technology and strategies that are designed to enable individualised recruitment solutions to be created for clients to cater for very specific needs. Expertise is something that Selby Jennings focus on as a core value and as a reflection of this the agencies consultants have extensive knowledge across key recruitment areas in a plethora of sectors including, financial technology, quantitative research and trading, legal and compliance and risk management. The firm was established in 2004 and has grown alongside organisations within the financial services sector throughout Switzerland – in turn becoming a stand out investment management recruiter. As a result, today the agency is able to offer a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions designed to achieve both long lasting and optimum outcomes. The team's experience and history as an investment management recruiter enables them to work with a broad range of businesses, from agile start-ups to globally renowned names, as well as talented people at every stage and level of their careers. This has also created an advantage in the past year, as Selby Jennings has partnered with clients to enable them to adapt to the challenges created by a pandemic-skewed world.



Selby Jennings has established a reach as an investment management recruiter across Switzerland, working with a range of client businesses and candidates in most major cities. As such, there are opportunities available in locations such as Chur, Bern, Lucerne and Zurich as well as Geneva - and many other cities in between. The experience and versatility of the team at Selby Jennings means consultants are equipped to support enterprises of all shapes and sizes, from fast-evolving start-ups to international names in banking and finance with extensive global networks. In addition, Selby Jennings are also part of the Phaidon International Group, which is the go-to recruitment partner for 70+ world leading companies. Over the past year this kind of resource and experience has been invaluable as the firm has adapted to the challenges of the pandemic and ensured that recruitment and retention goals have continued to be met with virtual and digital tools and strategies. Today, a broad spectrum of roles is available through Selby Jennings in Switzerland including, Real Estate Business Development, Actuarial Associate [ASA], RFP Specialist, REIT Analyst, Quantitative Equity Product Specialist, Investor Relations and Marketing [Private Equity], Investment Banking Associate, Private Credit Associate [Direct Lending] and Senior Analyst [Distressed].



"Banking and financial services recruitment has faced many challenges in the past year. Our focused commitment to our clients and candidates has meant that our team has remained on track in ensuring that these challenges are met and the expectations of those we work with continue to be exceeded," commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "2021 has so far been an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of virtually securing and retaining talent and to build on the learning acquired during this process to offer an even more exceptional service."



About Selby Jennings CH

Selby Jennings CH was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.