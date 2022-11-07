Investment Management Software for Real Estate Market to See Booming Growth : Oracle, MRI Software, Yardi Systems

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Investment Management Software for Real Estate Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Investment Management Software for Real Estate market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Zoho Corporation (India), AppFolio (United States), MRI Software LLC (United States), RealPage (United States), Altus Group (Canada), Yardi Systems (United States), Agora (China), Juniper Square (United States),



Definition:

Real estate investment management software increases the market value and return on investment (ROI) of real estate properties and allows for portfolio growth and development strategizing. Real estate investment management software provides financial and operational insights to asset managers, real estate investors, and stakeholders, reducing errors and reducing risk, streamlining asset analysis, maintaining compliance with guidelines and regulations, and facilitating transparency and visibility throughout the portfolio lifecycle. This sort of software is used by real estate asset managers to keep a complete and comprehensive perspective of their assets, decrease errors and risk in data collecting and analysis, and access and perform research on possible investments. This type of software is used by real estate investors and investment businesses to stay in compliance with real estate investment regulations, manage investor relationships, and maximise property value and investment returns.



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Opportunities in Emerging Economy

- Growing Investments Real Estate Industry



Market Trend:

- Rise of IoT and Green Building

- Increasing Popularity of NFTs in Real Estate



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Adoption of Investment Management Software by Estate Managers and Owners

- Growing Development of Smart City



by Application (Private Equity, Public REITs, Retail, Construction & Development, Office & Industrial, Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs)), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Features (CRM, Investor Portal, Data Room, Fundraising Automation, Investment Management, Investor Reporting, Others)



