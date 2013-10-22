Investment Opportunities Now Synced with Utah Real Estate Website, Thanks to IDX Broker Software

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Lehi, Utah home seekers can now experience an online property search like never before, on the joint venture between IDX, Inc. and real estate broker Jimmy Eaton. Now, Eaton hosts his own customized IDX solution, giving his website a unique and specialized search capability. Thousands of Wasatch Front Regional MLS (WFRMLS) listings are now synced to his website, allowing potential buyers to search through a complete database of local Lehi properties. With all of the unique capabilities Eaton hosts on his website, his search page is the best place for Lehi home seekers to begin their property search process.



Connecting with sellers and listing agents has never been easier, thanks to the IDX solution Eaton has adopted. Additional tools, including a virtual tour feature and a mortgage calculator, are available with the click of a mouse for potential buyers who choose to utilize the immensely helpful IDX solution Karam has enabled. Home seekers also gain the additional benefits of being able to Eaton for and save property listings and engage in communications with the WFRMLS when a property similar to those they like is listed by Eaton or any other Lehi agent. IDX Broker software has truly changed the online real estate world.



Eaton gains monumentally by enabling an IDX solution for his website, as it helps him to control the multiple features of his website. A helpful administrative login page gives Eaton access to the tools to customize his search page and specify the search parameters he hosts. With all of these features, it is no wonder his real estate website is so helpful and successful at matching buyers with properties. Eaton truly made the right decision for his clients and his business when he chose to adopt his own custom IDX solution.



About Jimmy Eaton

Jimmy Eaton is a real estate broker and owner of Eaton Real Estate of Lehi, Utah.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com .