Major Players in This Report Include, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, StanCorp Investment Advisors, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Moneta group Investment Advisors LLC, Oxford Financial Group, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo, UBS Wealth Management, Charles Schwab,



Investment Planning Market Definition:

Investment Planning is done to achieve the financial goals and objectives. It is the major component of financial planning. Investment planning involves identification of goals and match them with the available financial resources. There are various options to invest in such as equities, bonds, and properties. Further, the goals of financial planning includes family security, efficiently manage income, financial understanding, savings and others.



What's Trending in Market?

- Rising Awareness about the Financial Planning

- Technological Adoption Such as Electronic Wallet



Challenges:

- Stiff Competition among the Players

- Time Consuming Process of Investments



Restraints:

- Risk Involved in Investments



Market Growth Drivers:

- Increased Longevity is leading to Requirement of Financial Planning



Investment Planning Market Segmentation: by Type (Short Term, Long Term), Investment vehicle (Equity Mutual Funds, Debt Mutual Funds, National Pension Systems, Public Provident Funds, Bank fixed Deposit, Real Estate, Gold, Others), Investment Risk type (Low, Medium, High)



Investment Planning Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



