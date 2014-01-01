Investment Sales Predicts a Record Year for Buy-to-Let Investors

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Investment Sales has announced it predicts 2014 to be a record year for buy-to-let investors. The base rate is expected to remain low for the year. This could lead, according to the company, to a record number of people looking for a greater return in the property market.



Retirement funds have suffered as pensions have decreased with stock market performance. Bank regulations and fees have also eaten into pensions, providing retirees with few options. An alternative is to buy into a property investment. The returns are much higher than an ordinary pension, giving buyers an opportunity to find financial security.



James Wood, PR Manager for Investment Sales, said, "Property Investment market is booming. We are expecting a record number of new lenders coming to the market matched by equal demand from investors."



Leading organizations such as the National Institute of Economic and Social Research predict further increases in property prices. This trend should continue through 2016, but a crash is not predicted. In fact, now seems to be a good time to get into the buy to let market as there is much housing stock to choose from.



Also, some forecast prices to grow as much as 30% over the next five years, prompting many to get in now. The conditions are now prime for buyers and property investment companies. Individuals planning for retirement have seen their savings dwindle over the past few years; funds they were depending on but which disappeared as the economy suffered.



To learn more about the year anticipated and becoming a buy to let investor, go to http://www.investmentsales.co.uk/



About Investment Sales

Investment Sales is an informational resource for people interested in property investment. It provides clients with opportunities to build their portfolio and achieve financial success. A range of financial services are available even to those without skill and experience in the real estate industry.



Business Name : Investment Sales

PR Manager: James Wood

Phone : 029 2009 9000

Email: sales@investmentsales.co.uk