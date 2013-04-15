Investment Specialist Michael Balboa Forms Talhuddex Foundation Private Investment Company

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Twenty-year Investment specialist Michael Balboa recently announced the creation of Talhuddex Foundation investment office geared to making long-term private equity investments. The Private Investment Company is dedicated to finding unique investments which will fit a “Lifestyle Model” of a family of the future.



Americans have a long history of family and friends banding together behind a common ideal to create sustainable wealth from ideas and businesses that help and not hurt others. According to veteran investment specialist Michael Balboa, that spirit is alive and well today in a form that fits the current investment landscape. As proof of his words, Balboa recently announced the creation of the Talhuddex Foundation.



The private investment company is designed to make long-term private equity investments in companies with business models that fit a "lifestyle" vision and operate with values that match the ideals of the foundation members. “While some see the global economy overshadowing close-knit familial business investments with likeminded values, I see an opportunity to create a model of investing for the 21st century,” said Talhuddex Foundation Director and Founder Michael Balboa.



The main areas of interest so far include entertainment, energy, finance and fashion. These private equity investments can include both startups and more mature firms as long as they meet certain basic business model minimum thresholds. Talhuddex will also look to sponsor lifestyle events and conferences that similarly fit this future “lifestyle” mode vision. So far, Talhuddex has identified one main investment to start with in Europe in the renewable energy sector, but has not yet completed it.



As Founder and Director, Michael Balboa brings 20 years in complex investments to his new foundation and role. The Long Island, New York native’s experience includes over 10 years with various hedge funds and over three years with Salomon Brothers in New York where he started his career. The Hofstra University graduate has been involved in over 1,000 transactions worth more than $500 Billion combined over the past eight years and has managed teams of professionals numbering over 20 during that period.



As the founder and director of Talhuddex Foundation, Balboa’s role is to lead the foundation for the benefit of all its members and future stakeholders. He will actively seek and explore for projects and investments that will meet the goals of Talhuddex. Rather than being insular, Talhuddex will be constantly on the lookout for unique individuals with a common vision for the future. Talhuddex Foundation will also look to collaborate with other family offices in Europe, South America, Asia and Africa that share similar goals and visions of the future. For more information, please visit http://talhuddex.com/



