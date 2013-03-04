Investment Theories Business News Notes Value of Seegrid RITs vs. AGVs

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Investment Theories, an Investment, Finance & Business News Blog, recent discussed how robotic industrial trucks provide a rapid path to ROI versus traditional AGVs (automated guided vehicles.) Cost of ownership is lower. Compared to traditional AGVs the pallet robot is substantially less. In addition any maintenance worker that is trained on a walkie-rider is capable of performing setup and preventative maintenance. An AGV system is much more complicated (locked to physical constraints like lasers and wire guides) which are not easy to modify or alter with business and volume changes. Seegrid Robots on the other hand are easy to program, are easy to reprogram/repair, and are capable of multiple modes and routes depending on business needs and volume. The investment, training, and ongoing upkeep are substantially less with the Seegrid robots.



Applicable unit volumes are much larger. With proper redesign of one's process users have demonstrated that robots can be complementary and synergistic with less-than-full pallet picking solutions. As companies match process with process/people in less-than-pallet operating areas, they are beginning to adapt to the more robust capabilities that robotics solutions provide.



ROI thresholds are easier to obtain. The combination of lower investment and greater applicable volume (above) can generate acceptable cost/benefit analysis and ROI. Companies that understand this advantage are more likely to understand that they can meet or exceed the one to two year payback requirement that most enterprises demand.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013.



Seegrid Corporation

http://seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500