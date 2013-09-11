Anderson and Koch Ford Premium Care Warranty

North Branch, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Anderson and Koch, a Ford car dealer, is offering a genuine Ford extended service plan right now. They are authorized by the Ford Motor Company to sell Ford esp and the plans are on sale and they invite clients to call for pricing today.



Protect your investment through Ford premium care so that you can maximize the miles on your vehicle and get the care your car or truck needs when it needs it. You don’t necessarily have to buy a new car to receive Ford’s extended service plan either. The Ford car you have now could potentially be qualified, but you should act now before the sale ends. Anderson and Koch offer genuine Ford warranties for the Ford Lincoln and Mercury, you can rest easy knowing you will be provided with continuous and uninterrupted factory coverage. The Ford Extended warranty is the only type of coverage that is accepted in all Lincoln Mercury Ford dealerships in the United States and Canada, which mean guaranteed service no matter where you are. Anderson and Koch offer even more savings and customers can “buy a Ford extended warranty online” where they’ll “save hundreds of dollars over buying at a dealership.”



In addition to the traditional Ford extended service plan, Anderson and Koch also offer diesel engine care, which is also on sale right now. The warranty much be purchased within the 5 year/100,000 mile factory engine warranty, but the combined snowplow, ambulance, shuttle, and tow truck surcharge is nearly 1k cheaper now with the sale, which makes it the optimum time to buy some extra insurance.



About Anderson and Koch Ford

Anderson and Koch Ford is located in North Branch, MN and is one of the premier dealership in the area. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is second to none and it’s our pleasure to make your vehicle purchase experience easy and hassle free. For additional information please visit, http://andersonandkoch-ford-warranty.com/.