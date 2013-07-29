InvestmentArticles.co.uk Features Investment News and Articles That Won't Be Found Anywhere Else

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The world of investing changed when the internet became popular. Today, company profit and revenue announcements appear in seconds on Twitter, and many investors subscribe to online services designed to deliver stock news as soon as it hits the markets.



InvestmentArticles.co.uk is one website investors can turn to for stock tips, news, and advice. The website, founded in 2012, features investment articles on a number of different topics. Some articles cover a recent news announcement, for example, and analyse what that news could mean for the markets. Other articles explain advanced stock market strategies.



A spokesperson for InvestmentArticles.co.uk explains that the goal of the site is simply to inform visitors:



“Our website isn’t designed to sell any particular product or trick users into clicking on advertisements. Instead, we’re simply creating useful, original articles on popular investing topics. Some articles are designed for beginner investors, while others will appeal to more seasoned investors. The ultimate goal is to have visitors leave our site knowing more information than when they first arrived.”



One article posted at the InvestmentArticles.co.uk homepage explains how central banking systems work in countries like the UK and United States. The article discusses monetary policy and how central banks – like the Bank of England – use monetary policy to encourage economic growth. Monetary policy has been in a state of flux since the 2008 financial crisis, with central banks around the world handling the crisis in different ways. Some banks have adopted Quantitative Easing (QE) techniques, for example, while others have taken a more hands-off approach.



Meanwhile, other articles discuss investing towards certain goals. The website’s spokesperson explains what some of those goals are:



“Whether saving up for a vacation or a child’s university education, everybody has their own investment goals. Different investment goals require different investment techniques, and we feature a number of articles about saving towards specific goals. In the United Kingdom, for example, residents have access to something called a Junior ISA as well as a Child Trust Fund or Child Savings Account. Together, these three systems help parents save for their child’s education while also receiving contributions from the government.”



The articles are written with a focus on UK investors and explain popular UK investment portfolio options like Stocks and Shares ISAs (SSISA) and Tax Exempt Special Savings Accounts (TESSAs). Those interested in learning more about UK investing or investment news can visit InvestmentArticles.co.uk today for more information.



